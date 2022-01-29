Watch
MontanaSports.com announces weekly MTN Sports Extra streaming show

Posted at 5:28 PM, Jan 28, 2022
MTN Sports is excited to announce the launch of MTN Sports Extra, a weekly sports streaming show dedicated to bringing viewers the best storytelling in the Treasure State.

Powered by the contributors at MontanaSports.com, MTN Sports Extra will showcase the top sports stories of the week, as well as Gamechangers, one-on-one interviews and discussions you won't find anywhere else.

MTN Sports Extra airs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and can be found on your local MTN streaming app.

Click your local station's link below for more information.

Billings
ktvq.com/streaming

Start times: 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Missoula
kpax.com/streaming

Start times: 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Great Falls
krtv.com/streaming

Start times 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Bozeman
kbzk.com/streaming

Start times: 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Helena
ktvh.com/streaming

Start times: 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

