Montana State women's basketball reschedules contests with Montana, Idaho

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team was one of many Big Sky Conference programs that had games rescheduled due to COVID-19, the conference announced on Friday afternoon.

MSU's home games against Idaho and Montana were initially scheduled for Jan. 6 and Jan. 9, respectively, but COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcat program postponed the events. The conference announced that MSU's game against Idaho will be rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. while the game against Montana was rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24, also at 7 p.m.

The Bobcats (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) are next scheduled to play on Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.