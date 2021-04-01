Montana Grizzlies to host full-capacity football games in fall of 2021

MISSOULA — It looks like football gameday will be returning to normal at Washington-Grizzly Stadium this fall.

The University of Montana Department of Athletics has announced its intention to return to full-capacity attendance at Washington-Grizzly Stadium for the fall 2021 football season.

The decision falls in line with the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education's decision to operate campuses in Montana as normal this fall, which will still be contingent on all city, county, state and federal community health guidelines.

"We know that nothing is guaranteed, and obviously, much can change between now and the fall. But, we are excited to welcome 26,000 back to Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and we hope our fans are just as excited to join us and cheer on the Griz," said Director of Athletics Kent Haslam.

Fans interested in becoming a new season ticket holder can place deposits on packages now, including popular " Roaming Griz " and " Griz Grads " packs. Invoices for season ticket renewals are scheduled to be sent out in mid-May, with a mid-June deadline to renew.

Season ticket holders who advanced their 2020 purchase to 2021 will automatically be renewed. Single-game tickets for the 2021 fall season are slated to go on sale in mid-July. UM students will claim their tickets the week of the game, just as they have in the past.

New this year, all football tickets for the 2021 season and beyond will be fully digital, with the ability to be printed at home or delivered straight to your mobile device to increase speed and convenience at the gate. Fans can visit gogriz.com/mobileticketing for complete details.

For more information on football tickets, contact the Adams Center Ticket Office at GrizTix.com or 1-888-MONTANA.

