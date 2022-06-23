Last Chance Raceway hosts CMMX Race Series

HELENA — This weekend at Last Chance Raceway the Last Chance Riders Association will be hosting rounds six and seven of the Central Montana Motocross (CMMX) Race Series.

“This weekend out at the last chance Raceway, we're going to have two rounds of the CMMX race series out here. Two full race days each day on Saturday and Sunday. We're also going to be having a pit bike race on Saturday night. Pit Bike races are basically small bikes with adults riding them around so they look kind of funny. That should be a great turnout for that,” Dan Andresen, treasurer of Last Chance Riders Association said.

The event is open to all.

“For motocross, you're gonna have everybody from a little four year old kid on a little tiny 50 Pee Wee motorcycle all the way up to an old guy. We've had people up into their 70s out here racing and everybody in between,” he said.

The LCRA will be hard at work making sure the track is at its best come race day.

“Looks like the weather this weekend is going to be excellent. The track is going to be in a full prep mode, we're going to be watering and running the dozer running the skid steer track condition should be really good. Probably ended up getting some deep ruts, some big jumps should be a fun time.”

The CMMX series will feature amatuer and pro racers. The amateurs will be awarded trophies and the top 3 pros will split prize money.

“The CMMX Series, we end up having people from all over the state come into our race series to try Gonna get that Montana State Championship.”

The next race Last Chance Raceway will host is the Montana State Motocross Championship August 13-14. The race is a part of the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), the country-wide race series for the state of Montana.