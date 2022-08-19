LA sports reporter injured sliding down Brewers mascot's slide

MILWAUKEE — A Los Angeles sports reporter is recovering after he fractured bones in his wrist and cracked several ribs when he slid down a slide before a recent Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee.

Before the Dodgers and Brewers were set to play at American Family Field on Wednesday, SportsNet LA's David Vassegh wanted to slide down “Bernie’s Chalet,” which is used by Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer to celebrate home runs and victories.

Well, it didn't quite go as planned.

According to Vassegh, six of his ribs were cracked and two bones in his right wrist were broken when he crashed into padding after coming down the slide.

“Are you not entertained by me doing my own stunts? It just went a little sideways, as far as the last run down the slide, but I’m doing good,” said Vassegh to his colleague during an interview on Thursday, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Associated Press, his first time down the slide went well.

But the news outlet reported that Vassegh wanted to go down a second time so he could be filmed by his camera crew coming down.

According to the news outlet, as Vassegh came down, the reporter went sideways, and his right arm crashed into the padding.