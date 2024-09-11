How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. Morehead State Eagles

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2024, hoping to bounce back from their loss at North Dakota last week.

The eighth-ranked Griz will welcome Morehead State to Missoula for the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Montana (1-1) and Morehead State (2-0) are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana.

The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

For the KXLH viewing area, the MTN channel can be seen on channel 12.2 (free, over-the-air).