Helena's Green Meadow Country Club hosts 44th Girls Junior Americas Cup

HELENA — This week Green Meadow Country Club hosted the Girls Junior Americas Cup, a three-day tournament comprising 18 teams, each team consisting of the top four girls from each state and country from across the western United States, Canada and Mexico.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

The event is intended to provide sportsmanship, friendship, personal growth and development of young women golfers. This year marks the third time since Montana joined the GJAC in 1979 that the Treasure State has hosted the Girls Junior Americas Cup.