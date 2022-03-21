Helena Bighorns win Frontier Division to advance to Fraser Cup Championship Tournament

HELENA — After three hard-fought games against the Gillette Wild, two of which went into overtime, the Helena Bighorns are the Frontier Division champions and are advancing to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship Tournament.

The five divisional championship teams: The Helena Bighorns, Rochester Grizzlies, Northeast Generals, Granite City Lumberjacks, El Paso Rhinos, and one wildcard team, the Gillette Wild, will play a two-game round-robin format followed by a semifinal and a championship game at the St. Peters Rec-plex in St. Peters, Missouri from March 23-27. The Bighorns have been seeded third based on regular season point totals.

The round-robin format has two pools with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the semifinals, where they will then cross over to play the other top two teams from the other pool. The winners of the semifinals will advance to the Fraser Cup championship game.

The Bighorns' first game will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against the Granite City Lumberjacks. Their second game will be on Friday at 6 p.m. against the El Paso Rhinos.

Want to watch the games with other Bighorns fans? The games will be streamed at Helena's Buffalo Wild Wings.