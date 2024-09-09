Game Changers (Monday, September 9, 2024)

In the video above, Tom Wylie presents this week's edition of Game Changers!

Week two of high school football is in the rearview.. but it left us with some incredible moments and highlights - from some of the state’s best teams and athletes.. let’s take a look at this week’s top plays in your statewide Gamechangers..

At No. 5.. We will start in 6-Man ranks.. Hot Springs and Centerville in a Top 5 matchup.. Nick McAllister gets the low snap.. looking towards the endzone.. finds Weston Slonaker! But check out the toe tap! Nice job to get both feet in bounds.. but the defending champion Miners pick up the win.. 43-40..

At No. 4.. red Lodge and Malta in Class B.. Pierce Caton for the Rams swings it to Kougar Kappel who reverses field and dices his way through the defense.. how about a 34 yard touchdown. But the Mustangs earn the victory.. 21-18..

At No. 3.. Helena Capital hosting Billings Skyview at Vigilante Stadium.. Merek Mihelish.. unloads downfield.. Dylan Almqust goes up and gets over the defense! Looking like peak Randy Moss - making the snag over the defense.. And Capital rolls.. 48-8..

At No. 2… Back to 6-Man… Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine hosting Bridger.. Quarterback Tyce Smith.. fires the ball to Brody Ridgeway.. with the impressive juke moves to get free.. and takes it 50 yards for a touchdown.. And the Bearcats rout the Scouts.. 54-14..

At No. 1.. What a game between Hamilton and Butte Central.. On a tying 2-point attempt in the fourth quarter, Maroons call Philly Special from Tony Stite-zer to Ryan Peoples to even the game at 15 as the Maroons go on to win in overtime to defeat Hamilton for the first time since 2015.

