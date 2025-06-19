Out & About: Reptile Expo, Old Salt Festival, Truck Driving Championship

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from June 19th through June 26th.

Out & About: Old Salt Festival, Reptile Expo, and Truck Driving Championship

OLD SALT FESTIVAL

Friday, June 20th and Sunday, June 22nd

Mannix Family Ranch, Helmville

Presented by Old Salt Co-op, the 3rd annual Old Salt Festival is a food & music celebration of Montana land stewardship. Come out for a weekend full of great eats, lively music, camping, and other activities. Camping and RV/trailer spots are still available. Purchase your tickets through this link.

BIG SKY REPTILE EXPO

Saturday, June 21st - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

If you are in search of your next reptilian friend, look no further than the Big Sky Reptile Expo making its way into Helena this weekend! Many types of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, insects, and exotic plants will be on site for sale. You can also purchase pet supplies. Not to mention fun family activities and the opportunity to handle some cool animals. You can purchase tickets here.

TRUCK DRIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, June 21st - 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

The best truck drivers in Montana are set to compete in a thrilling big-rig course at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. Come out to cheer on drivers, or if you think you have what it takes, sign up here.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, June 25th at 5:00 p.m.

Women's Park

Get ready to sing along as Ten Years Gone, Helena’s favorite party band, rocks the stage with classic rock, alternative, and pop hits for an all-ages dance party! The featured nonprofit for this week will be Cancer Support Community. Join your friends and family at Women's Park for this free concert event!