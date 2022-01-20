Four NFL players taken into custody in past week

The past week was challenging for the National Football League after four players were arrested.

The first player arrested was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who was arrested on Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to ESPN, a Washington State Patrol clocked Smith going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone.

On Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lake County, Florida, USA Today reported. He was charged with fleeing and alluding law enforcement.

The third player to be arrested was Cleveland Browns' defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was arrested on Monday in Florida for allegedly exposing himself at a learning center and attacking a deputy, Scripps sister station WEWS reported.

The fourth player arrested was Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly damaging a vacuum cleaner, cell phone screen protector, wall and trim around a door frame, and a humidifier at an apartment in Kansas, Scripps sister station KSHB reported.

There have been plenty of other arrests this season.

USA Today has kept track of all arrests in the NFL since 2000.

Between last year's Super Bowl to Jan. 17, 2022, there have been 26 players arrested. Of those 26, five were related to guns, and seven were related to alcohol.