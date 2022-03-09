Watch
Fight in stands halts Northeast Conference championship game

Charles Krupa/AP
Police remove a fan from the stands after an altercation stopped play during the second half of the Northeast Conference men’s NCAA college basketball championship game between Bryant and Wagner, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Smithfield, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:15:48-05

Officials had to stop the Northeast Conference men’s NCAA college basketball championship game between Bryant and Wagner in the second half after an altercation occurred in the stands behind the Wagner bench.

According to the Associated Press, the game was stopped for around 30 minutes with 4:37 left to play, with Bryant leading 68-32 after a fight between Wagner and Bryant fans broke out.

No one from either team made it into the stands, although several Wagner players, including Will Martinez, attempted to but were restrained, USA Today reported.

The news outlets reported that Martinez was the only player ejected from the game.

Both teams were sent to their locker rooms while police and officials could get the situation under control.

Several fans were removed from the stands, and eventually, players could return to finish the game.

No. 1 seed Bryant went on to win the game 70-43 and clinched its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.

