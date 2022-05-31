ExplorationWorks boasts new 'Sportsology' exhibit

HELENA — On Tuesday, Helena science museum ExplorationWorks opened its latest exhibit, "sportsology."

The exhibit is interactive, and helps children explore the science behind sports. The exhibit has multiple stations including: a fastball pitching station, stationary wheelchair races, and tests of reaction time, vertical jumps, and grip strength.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

"That's the fun part is we are a science center. And we have these sports games and the science is how our bodies work and what we can do with our bodies. And that that's the learning part, is that the bodies that we walk around in every day are science," Matt Jetty, exhibits and facilities director, said.

Jetty hopes that this exhibit inspires kids to play outside.

"ExplorationWorks is a place where families interact and we want kids interacting and playing and having fun. That's what life's about," he said.

Outside of their new exhibit, ExplorationWorks will be offering TinkerLabs this summer, which are walk-up, interactive science experiments. As well as a preschool Early Explorers education program, for 0-5 year olds and their care givers.

The Sportsology exhibit is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, the John Morrison Healthy Montana Kids Fund, and St. Peter’s Health and is ExplorationWorks first sports-themed exhibit in over seven years.

