ESPN broadcaster Vitale reveals cancer diagnosis

Longtime ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale revealed on Monday that he has lymphoma.

"For the second time in just a few months, I’ve been diagnosed with a form of cancer," Vitale said in a statement. "As a result of some symptoms I’ve had in recent weeks, I’ve been undergoing tests, and doctors have now confirmed it’s lymphoma."

Vitale said doctors conducted tests over several weeks and found he had lymphoma, which appears unrelated to the melanoma he had removed in August.

He said he would continue to work while undergoing six months of chemotherapy.

"With all that said, I consider myself very lucky," Vitale said.

Vitale said medical experts tell him it has a 90% cure rate.

He credited early detection for helping him manage the cancers.