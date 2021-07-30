Detroit Pistons grab Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham was selected first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons Thursday night.

Cunningham had been projected to go first for several months.

In his lone year at Oklahoma State, the 6-foot-8 point guard averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The freshman was also named Big 12 Player and Rookie of the Year.

Cunningham led a draft class that included other top prospects including USC freshman Evan Mobley, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, and Florida State's Scottie Barnes.