Colt Anderson Skills Camp inspires campers to pursue big dreams

HELENA — Thursday, Cincinnati Bengals special teams coach and Butte native Colt Anderson hosted his Dream Big Skills Camp at Naranche Stadium in part with his non-profit, the Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation.

His foundation is founded on instilling excitement towards the future, encouraging hard work, self accountability, and of course, to dream big.

“I just think it's a great opportunity for them to be able to experience this. And to have Colt Anderson here with his foundation and all these collegiate and professional athletes, which is a once in a lifetime opportunity for kids. And we feel very lucky to be able to have our kids do this,” said Melissa Smyth, parent of Dream Big campers.

Parents of campers hoped that in the few hours they had with big names in professional and collegiate sports, that they could instill a newfound confidence in their kids.

“Honestly, I think just building their confidence, you know, knowing that they can do what they put their mind to, and heart to and to dream big, because it's, you know, small town Colt Anderson comes up and is an NFL coach now. So it's a pretty awesome deal,” Rebecca Schwartzmiller, parent of Dream Big campers said.

And these campers had some pretty big dreams, ranging from being the next big WNBA player to being a successful painter.

Colt Anderson Campers have Big Dreams

The parents of Butte are thankful for Anderson and all he does within their community.

“It's an honor for us to have our kids join in on these camps. And, you know, it teaches our kids to dream big, give them some confidence and just, it's awesome, we thank you and thank you from the heart,” Schwartzmiller said.