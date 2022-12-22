Capital High School celebrates nine football players heading to the next level

HELENA — It was a big day for high school football players on National Signing Day with Capital High School celebrating nine football players who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

After their championship-winning season, two bruins signed with the University of Montana, two are headed to Montana State, and five are off to Montana Tech.

Head Coach Kyle Mihelish said all the seniors were great leaders and role models to the younger members of the team.

With the hard work, the nine Seniors demonstrated on, and off the field, Mihelish says these signings are well deserved.

"Working hard every day, and these kids did it. I mean, they came in there was 24 seniors. I mean, it's just not the nine that's flying today. We have 24 seniors in that class. They're hard workers. They're all in it for the same reason. They set out to set a goal and they achieved it," said Mihelish.

Hayden Opitz is going to the University of Montana.

Austin Buhler is going to the University of Montana.

Tom Carter is going to Montana State University.

Talon Marsh is going to Montana State University.

Joey Lauerman is going to Montana Tech.

Dylan Graham is going to Montana Tech.

Tyler Kovich is going to Montana Tech.

Nick Michelotti is going to Montana Tech.

Paul Mousel is going to Montana Tech.

With Tom Carter being awarded All-Conference and All-State Offensive MVP, and Talon Marsh being awarded All-Conference and All-State Defensive MVP, the two teammates are excited to continue making noise together at Montana State University, and Carter is excited to have his friend and teammate there with him in Bozeman.

"You know the connection is huge 'cause we're best friends ya know," said Carter, "and we get along super well and it's gonna be awesome playing with him at the next level."