Capital City 7 of 7 Cross Country Invitational results

HELENA — Schools from all over the state attended the annual Capital City 7 of 7 Cross Country Invitational at Bills Roberts Golf Course Thursday. The race allows those on JV or on the cusp of varsity to prove why they belong on the full-time varsity roster.

In seven different varsity races, from the seventh best to first, the meet offers a format that allows coaches to focus on one girl and one boy at a time for a full race.

On Wednesday, it was Missoula Sentinel's boys who took home the team title while Hardin's girls would win the the other team race.

Find individual and other team scores here.

