Butte High graduate, Bengals assistant coach Colt Anderson advances to Super Bowl LVI

(AP Photo)
Butte native and former Montana Grizzly Colt Anderson is in his first season as an NFL coach after enjoying a nine-year playing career. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals' staff as an assistant special teams coach in early 2020. (AP Photo)
Colt Anderson
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 31, 2022
Butte High graduate and former Montana safety Colt Anderson will coach in Super Bowl LVI after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime of the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson has served as Cincinnati's assistant special teams coach since early 2020.

Anderson was a standout safety for the Montana Grizzlies from 2005-2008, and was captain of the 2008 team that finished runner-up to Richmond. He later put together an eight-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, as well as one season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

