Billings West, Senior hold team leads at LeProwse Invite

Wrestling
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 15:07:45-05

BOZEMAN — Through the first day of the 2022 Tom LeProwse Invitational tournament hosted by Bozeman Gallatin High School, the Billings West Gold Bears and the Billings Senior Broncs both hold a reign on first place in the team totals with 111 total team points.

Many finalists from the 2021 state wrestling tournament were in the spotlight after day one as several made their way into day two without a loss. The LeProwse Invitational will resume on Saturday with champions crowned later that night.

Full team scores can be found below.

Billings West 111.0
2Billings Senior High School 110.0
3Great Falls / MSDB 107.5
4Butte 92.5
5Cody (WY)81.0
5Helena Capital 81.0
7Billings Skyview 77.0
8Worland 75.0
9Huntley Project 74.0
10Billings Senior High Girls 68.0
10Laurel 68.0
12Belgrade 67.5
13Deer Lodge62.0
14Livingston-Big Timber58.0
15Great Falls CMR 55.5
16Billings Skyview Girls 50.0
17Three Forks 48.0
18Hardin 47.0
19Butte Girls 43.0
20Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan 42.0
21Whitehall 39.0
22Bozeman 37.0
23Billings Central 35.0
24Belgrade Girls 34.0
24Bozeman Gallatin34.0
26Anaconda 30.0
27Shepherd 21.5
28Billings West High Girls 20.0
28Helena 20.0
30Colstrip 16.0
31Anaconda Girls 14.0
31Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges Girls 14.0
31Gallatin Girls 14.0
34Great Falls High Girls 12.0
35Forsyth 11.0
36Livingston-Big Timber Girls 10.0
37Manhattan 9.0
38Huntley Project Girls 7.0
39Lockwood 5.0
39White Sulphur Springs 5.0
41Helena Capital Girls 2.0
41Lockwood Girls 2.0
43Bozeman Girls 1.0
43Butte Central 1.0
43Colstrip Girls 1.0
43Manhattan Girls 1.0
43Powell Girls 1.0
48Broadwater (Townsend) 0.0
48East Helena 0.0
48Helena Girls 0.0
48White Sulpur Springs Girls 0.0
