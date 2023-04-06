Results: Montana State hosts Pro Day ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

BOZEMAN — With the 2023 NFL Draft just three weeks away, Montana State held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday, which featured six former Bobcats and two players from the Frontier Conference.

Former Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was present, as well as seven NFL scouts:



Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Here are the results from Montana State's 2023 NFL Pro Day:

N/S Ty Okada



Bench: 16 Vertical: 40.5" Broad: 10'9" 40: 4.44 Shuttle: 3.98 Three Cone: 6.85

#MSUBobcatsFB’s Ty Okada just jumped a vertical of 40.5 👀



If he competed at the #NFLCombine, that measurement would have tied him for THIRD in safeties and NINTH overall. pic.twitter.com/FCKBQjWinf — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 5, 2023

LB Callahan O'Reilly



Bench: 24 Vertical: 37.5" Broad: 10'3" 40: 4.70 Shuttle: 4.41 Three Cone: 7.08

CB James Campbell

Bench:



Bench 14 Vertical: 37" Broad: 10'9" 40: 4.44 Shuttle: 4.19 Three Cone: 6.81

CB Tyrel Thomas



Bench: 10 Vertical: 36.5" Broad: 10'4" 40: 4.66 Shuttle: 4.65 Three Cone: 7.25

S Jeffery Manning Jr.



Bench: 8 Vertical: 29.5" Broad: 9'3" 40: 4.78 Shuttle: 4.48 Three Cone: 7.20

WR Willie Patterson

Bench: 15 Vertical: 34" Broad: 9'7" 40: 4.65 Shuttle: 4.28 Three Cone: 7.09

WR Trey Mounts (Montana Western)



Bench: 11 Vertical: 32" Broad: 9'5" 40: 4.57 Shuttle: 4.34 Three Cone: 7.19

DL Wes Moeai (Rocky Mountain College)



Bench: 33 Vertical: 30" Broad: 8'9" 40: 5.10 Shuttle: 4.72 Three Cone: 7.72

On another #ProDay note, @Rocky_Football’s DL Wes Moeai recorded a 33 on bench press.



That measurement would have ranked him SECOND at the #NFLCombine among tackles right below Michigan’s Mazi Smith. He would also have been tied for third overall. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 5, 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Saturday, April 29.