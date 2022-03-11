Watch

Photos: Montana State advances to Big Sky championship game

The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022.

_DSC3880.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4031.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4048.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC4011.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3998.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3981.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3972.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3960.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3911.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3949.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3927.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
_DSC3889.jpg
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State advances to Big Sky championship game

close-gallery
  • _DSC3880.jpg
  • _DSC4031.jpg
  • _DSC4048.jpg
  • _DSC4011.jpg
  • _DSC3998.jpg
  • _DSC3981.jpg
  • _DSC3972.jpg
  • _DSC3960.jpg
  • _DSC3911.jpg
  • _DSC3949.jpg
  • _DSC3927.jpg
  • _DSC3889.jpg

Share

The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
The Montana State men's basketball team topped Weber State 69-66 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal round on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next