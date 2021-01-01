Photo Gallery: Montana State decimates Cal Poly

QB Tommy Mellott celebrates his 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarterJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
DE Daniel Hardy breaks up a pass in the first quarterJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Montana State rodeo team rides in to start the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
TE coach Nate Potter with his players before the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
LB Callahan O'Reilly makes a tackle for a loss in the second quarterJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Blake Glessner kicks off the ball to start the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
QB Tommy Mellott celebrates his 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarterJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Treyton Pickering celebrates a touchdown grab in the first quarterJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Matt McKay set to take a snap in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Matt McKay on a long first half runJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Montana State decimates Cal PolyJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
WR Lance McCutcheon running a route in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
MSU Pass rush almost gets the Cal Poly QB in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Isaiah Ifanse leans into the end zone for a rushing touchdownJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
RB Isaiah Ifanse breaks a tackle in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
A soldier does push ups as fans look on after a MSU TDJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
LB Callahan O'Reilly makes a tackle in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
TE Treyton Pickering makes a touchdown grab in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Cal Poly on offense in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
DB Jeffrey Manning Jr. forces a fumble and Tyrel Thomas recoversJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
MSU head coach Brent Vigen stares at the scoreboard to view a replayJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
DB Tyrel Thomas returns a fumble in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
WR Willie Patterson makes a grab in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
MSU runs out on the field before the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Lance McCutcheon prepares to make a terrific grab in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Lance McCutcheon makes a terrific grab in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
MSU Captains shake hands with Cal Poly before the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
DB Ty Okada makes a tackle in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
RB Isaiah Ifanse rolls over the defense for a touchdown in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
MSU runs on the field before the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
QB Matt McKay throws a bomb to Lance McCutcheon in the first halfJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
QB Tommy Mellott celebrates a 74-yard touchdown runJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
A Montana State fan holds a sign bashing Cal PolyJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Montana State rodeo team rides in before the gameJOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS