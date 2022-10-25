Montana State's Tommy Mellott named Big Sky offensive player of the week

BOZEMAN — In light of his career performance against fifth-ranked Weber State, Montana State's Tommy Mellott was tabbed the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In the Bobcats' 43-38 win over Weber State, Mellott rushed for a career-high 273 yards, which put him second on Montana State's all-time single-game list surpassing Ryan Johnson's 271 yards against Idaho State (2011).

Don Hass' 298 yards against Weber State in 1967 leads the list.

#MSUBobcatsFB’s Touchdown Tommy responds big on the ground this afternoon 🔥



🔹273 rushing yards, 3 TDs

🔹140 passing yards, 1 TD



Here’s our post game interview ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UxOQNGk5q0 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 23, 2022

Mellott rushed the ball 32 times, which also marks the most carries by a Big Sky quarterback and second-most by any ball carrier in Bobcat history.

The Butte native also threw for 140 yards and a touchdown completing 15 of 23 passes with

one interception.

This is Mellott's first Big Sky weeky honor.