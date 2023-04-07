Watch Now
Montana State's Danny Sprinkle finalizing deal with Utah State to become next head basketball coach

Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 07, 2023
2023-04-07

(Editor's Note: This article will continue to be updated.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Danny Sprinkle is finalizing a deal to become the next men's head basketball coach at Utah State, a source confirmed with MTN Sports Friday.

Sprinkle guided Montana State to their second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance this past season, which marked a first in program history.

The Helena native finished the 2022-23 season with a 25-10 record marking consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time since 1929.

Since taking over the program in 2019, Sprinkle has culminated an overall record of 81-43.

Sprinkle replaces Ryan Odom who left for Virginia Commonwealth University.

