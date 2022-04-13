Montana State Men's Basketball inks Darius Brown II, Jed Miller

BOZEMAN — (Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

The Montana State men's basketball program announced two additions the Bobcats will have on their roster for the 2022-23 season. Darius Brown II has signed his financial aid agreement to join MSU following four years at CSU Northridge, while Jed Miller submitted his National Letter of Intent as he arrives to Bozeman from Agoura Hills, Calif.

Darius Brown II | Guard | 6-2 | 195 | Pasadena, Calif. | Pasadena HS | CSU Northridge

Darius Brown II spent the past four years at CSUN and will graduate this spring with a degree in communications. Brown was an All-Big West Second Team selection during the 2020-21 season which he averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while playing 34.4 minutes per contest. Over the course of 22 games, Brown shot 47.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range. He finished the year second in the Big West in assists per game and assist/turnover ratio. Brown recorded a career-high 13-assist clip in a game versus CSU Fullerton and an 11-rebound mark versus Cal Poly as he earned a Big West Player of the Week award that season.

His 2021-22 season was cut short after seven games due to injury. Brown was a Preseason All-Big West Media Team choice before the year. Brown played 96 games for the Matadors and scored 879 points (9.2 PPG) while averaging 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds during his time at CSUN. He finished on the Matadors' career charts third in school history in assists (431) and tied for ninth in games started (93) and steals (134). His top scoring performance came in a 26-point effort during the 2019-20 season while he scored in double figures in 38 games in his career. Brown was a Big West All-Academic Team honoree each season he was eligible.

Prior to his time at CSUN, Brown was a 2018 graduate of Pasadena High School. He averaged 15 points, 11 assists, five steals and five rebounds per game as a senior. He was a member of a varsity program that went 52-15 overall. With a covid year of eligibility and a medical redshirt, Brown will join Montana State with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Any time you can get an all-conference type guard you have be excited," Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "He's a tremendous passer and teammate which excited me because he fits our Ubuntu culture. He has almost 500 assists in a little over three seasons and a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He's all about his teammates' success and I expect him to have a huge impact on our team. He's a very capable scorer who can get 20 points on any given night, but what impresses me the most about him is that he makes the right basketball play.

"Everyone on our team is going to be better because of Darius. When shooters are open, they are getting the ball on time and on target. When our bigs are open, they are going to get the ball in the best position possible. I know all of his Prodigy Elite AAU coaches, his high school coach at Pasadena in Tony Brooks, and the staff at CSUN that recruited him and they all rave about him as a person and a player. He's a great fit for our program!"

Jed Miller | Guard | 6-2 | 175 | Agoura Hills, Calif | Agoura HS | Southern California Academy

Jed Miller attended preparatory school at Southern California Academy this year and previously was a standout for Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, Calif. Miller's senior season was highlighted by several team and individual achievements. His high school team earned its first league championship since 1995 and Agoura made the CIF Southern Section Division 2A Championship game for the first time since the 1970s. Miller scored 44 points in the championship game loss, which was his second-highest scoring output of his prep career. Miller set the school record of 62 points in a single game as a senior in 2020-21.

Miller averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game during his senior season. That year he also shot 43% from the field and 86% from the free throw line. He was named All-Ventura County Boys Basketball MVP, was a D2 all-state first team selection and was named the Ventura County Star's Boys Basketball Player of the Year. A near 4.0 grade-point average student in the classroom during his prep tenure, Miller was a contributor to the varsity program for three seasons. His junior year he averaged over 20 points, 5 rebounds and nearly four assists per game. Miller also averaged over 13 points and 4 rebounds per game his sophomore year as he eclipsed 1,000 points in his high school career.

"Jed is a tremendous shooter with unlimited range," Sprinkle said. "He's very unassuming, but when he crosses half court, he is a threat which will open spacing for our offense and our post players. He is a gym rat, who similar to Darius, has a great basketball IQ. He sees the game slower than most guards.

"I'm excited to see his progress throughout his first season with us. He's been challenged and coached hard in high school and prep school with coaches Julius Von Hanzlik and Steve Baik."

Montana State wrapped up a 27-8 overall record in 2021-22 with a loss to No. 3 Texas Tech in the West Region First Round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18. MSU's trip to the NCAA Tournament was just its fourth-ever appearance and first in 26 years.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Montana State basketball season go on sale on April 18. Tickets will be available online on the TicketsWest page on April 18 which can be accessed at msubobcats.com/tickets. Current and interested Bobcat season ticket holders can also reach out to the Bobcat Ticket Office at 406-994-CATS (2287).