Montana State men, women dominate spring rodeo #2

BOZEMAN — The first two of five Spring rodeos are in the books for the Big Sky Region with the Sunday short go wrapping up a long four days of competition at Montana State.

With first-place victories in steer wrestling, goat tying, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding, both the Bobcat men and women widened their lead in the Big Sky Region team standings.

Montana State's Caleb Berquist won his second all-around title of the weekend with 350 points, while his teammate Hailey Garrison won the Women's title with 215 points.

Rodeo #2 Men’s Team Standings

Montana State University — 590

Rodeo #2 Women’s Team Standings

Montana State — 385

Spring Rodeo #2 Average

Saddle Bronc Riding

Klingler, Carson UMTW — 50/1 Faulkner, Cody Michael MTSU - 38/1

Steer Wrestling

Currin, Kolby James MTSU — 9.9 Beattie, Logan John MTSU — 10.3 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC — 12.2 Stensrud, Ethan James UMTW — 12.5 Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU — 13.6 Cathey, Maclain Lyke MTSU — 13.8

Goat Tying

Rasmussen, Paige Noel MTSU — 13.6 Brewer, Shantell Eloise MTSU — 14.4 Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC — 14.4 Stevens, Jessica Ranae DCC— 15.9 Smith, Hollie Marie MILES — 16.7 Bolich, Elizabeth Joy MTSU — 18.2

Team Roping

Handy, Cameron/Danks Daylon MILES/MILES — 12.4 Rasmussen, Shelby/Taylor, Hayden MTSU/MTSU - 12.8 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan MTSU/MTSU — 15 Burrill, Nolan/Ennis, Arianna NWC/NWC — 20.5 Woolstenhulme, Paden/Wallace, Hagen NWC/NWC — 5.4/1 Smith, Logan/Hammon, Taggart NWC/NWC — 7.1/1

Bareback Riding

Kay, Trevor William UMTW — 141 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin MTSU — 129

Breakaway Roping

Meeke, Ellie Kate DCC — 14.7 Berquist, Sydney Kay MTSU — 15.7 Williamson, Kassidy Taylor NMTC — 17.0 Salmond, Molly Mae MTSU — 2.8/1 Kohr, Sage Ann-Marie MTSU — 2.9/1 Currin, Jacee Mae MTSU — 3.0/1 Schauer, Mikenna Raye NMTC — 3.0/1

Tie Down Roping

Berquist, Caleb Shane MTSU — 18.2 Smith, Logan James NWC — 18.6 Woolstenhulme, Paden Wade NWC — 19.1 Harrison, Bryce Jospeh UMTW — 20.1 Spring, Bode William Carter MTSU — 20.6 Trexler, Cole Clifford MILES — 22.2

Barrel Racing

Moeykens, Tayla Annmarie MTSU — 28.46 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth MTSU — 28.78 McDonald, Alexis Rai MTSU — 29.03 Schroeder, McKenna Wolf UMTW — 29.25 Bushnell, Trinity Shane UMTW — 29.36 Marcenko, Jill Catherine NMTC — 29.52

Bull Riding