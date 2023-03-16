Tim Hauck hired as defensive analyst for Montana Grizzlies

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA — Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer, 13-year NFL vet, and Super Bowl-winning coach Tim Hauck has returned to the University of Montana as a defensive analyst, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Thursday.

Tim Hauck comes home to his alma mater and the place he began his coaching career after 15 seasons as a mentor at the game’s highest levels. He most recently spent five seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia, where he helped lead the Eagles to a win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

As a player, Hauck was a three-year letterman for the Grizzlies from 1987 to 1989, when he became a two-time All-American and two-time Big Sky Defensive MVP at safety.

He then went on to a successful 13-year NFL career from 1990 to 2002 before returning to Montana in 2004 to coach the safeties. Since then, he has coached some of the nation’s premier programs, with stops at UCLA, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, UNLV, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Hauck now reunites with his older brother Bobby, with the two having previously worked together at Montana from 2004 to 2007, where they led the Griz to four-straight conference titles, a trip to the 2004 national title game, and two trips to the FCS semifinal. The two also coached together for two seasons at UNLV, leading the Rebels to the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

“Obviously, Tim has a wealth of experience and will benefit our team and our program immensely by being here. It's great to have somebody with his background and ability here with us every day,” said Bobby Hauck.

One of the top tacklers in Montana program history, Tim still holds the school record for the most stops in a game with 25. The Big Timber native was named the team’s most valuable player in 1989 and represented UM at the Japan Bowl All-Star game. He was later inducted into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

“I’m ecstatic to be back at the University of Montana. This place is my heart, my soul, and is in my blood. I grew up a Griz. I played here, and I coached here early in my career. So, I’m just happy and excited. It’s a heck of a lot of fun being back,” he said.

Hauck is currently in Missoula and has begun working with the team during the spring training season.

He and the Grizzlies will cap the spring with the annual GSA Spring Game, set for Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

