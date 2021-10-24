Rapid Reaction: No. 11 Montana 34, Idaho 14

Quarterback Kris Brown threw for 256 yards and one touchdown and linebacker Patrick O'Connell tallied a pair of sacks as Montana rebounded from a loss last week to beat Idaho 34-14 on Saturday.

The Griz fell into an early 7-0 hole after Idaho scored on its first possession, but UM responded with 34 straight points, building a lead that proved to be insurmountable for the Vandals.

TURNING POINT: Brown's touchdown to Cole Grossman for a 5-yard score with 7:09 left in the second quarter. The 10-play, 80-yard drive for the Griz also included a 39-yard bomb to Samuel Akem. The play put UM up 14-7. They would never trail again.

STAT OF THE GAME: Receiving yards. Montana out-gained Idaho through the air 288 to 145 (22 receptions to 9). Despite the blowout score, the two teams were closer than expected in most statistical categories, but the Griz were more aggressive through the air, proving to be the difference.

GAME BALLS: Junior Bergen....the freshman running back scored the first and last touchdowns for Montana to get the offense going and to put the icing on the cake......Mitch Roberts....the redshirt junior caught seven passes for 145 yards, including one for 70 yards.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana (5-2, 2-2) returns home to face Southern Utah.