Montana Griz football sets kickoff times for 2022 games

MISSOULA — The University of Montana football program's kickoff schedule for the 2022 season is set with a majority of their conference match ups to be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

UM announced its home kickoff times on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have six home games in 2022, starting with the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Northwestern State. That game will begin at 1 p.m.

The following weekend on Sept. 10, the Grizzlies host South Dakota which will also be a 1 p.m. kickoff. Their next home contest will be against Portland State on Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

Montana's only home game in the month of October will against Idaho on Oct. 15 and that game will be another 1 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Nov. 5, UM will host Cal Poly for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The final regular-season home game will be Nov. 12 when UM hosts Eastern Washington. That game will be a 1 p.m. kickoff.

For road games, Montana's game at Indiana State on Sept. 17 will be at 11 a.m. Mountain (1 p.m. Eastern). UM's road game at Idaho State on Oct. 1 will kickoff at 1 p.m. while the Brawl of the Wild between UM and MSU will be a noon kickoff on Nov. 19. Montana will also play at Weber State at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Montana's conference games against Portland State, Idaho State, Idaho, Weber State, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington and Montana State will all be carried over the air on the Montana Television Network. UM's other conference game against Sacramento State on Oct. 22 will be broadcast on ESPN2 with a 9 p.m. Mountain kickoff time.

Montana's three non-conference games are still TBD on the TV broadcast.