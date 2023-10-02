Montana football Week 6 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Tyler Flink and Keelan White

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies enter Week 6 of the college football season at 4-1 on the year and 1-1 in Big Sky Conference play.

UM topped Idaho State on Saturday 28-20 to get its first Big Sky win of the season. Thanks to that victory, the Grizzlies moved up one spot to No. 17 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll on Monday.

UM gets set for a top-20 matchup on the road this coming Saturday when it hits the road to California to take on No. 20 UC Davis. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. Mountain Time. It's the first meeting between the two programs since 2019.

Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Tyler Flink and junior wide receiver Keelan White met with the media on Monday for their weekly press conference to talk about UM's most recent win over the Bengals while looking ahead to the game this coming weekend against the Aggies.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.