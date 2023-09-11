Montana football Week 3 press conference with Bobby Hauck, TraJon Cotton and Brandon Casey

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are 2-0 to start the 2023 season, with UM's latest win coming in their first road test of the season at Utah Tech, with a 43-13 victory over the Trailblazers in St. George, Utah.

With the win, the Grizzlies jumped one spot to No. 12 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior captain and safety TraJon Cotton and junior right tackle Bradon Casey met with the media on Monday to talk about Montana's win over Utah Tech while looking ahead to their next game against Ferris State.

The Grizzlies welcome the Bulldogs to Missoula on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. To view the full press conference from Monday, check out the video above.