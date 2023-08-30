Griz sports roundup: Soccer remains unbeaten, volleyball competes against ranked opponents

MISSOULA — With school back in session, athletes are almost fully underway at the University of Montana.

The UM women's soccer program has been going for two weeks, and this past week was a big one as the Grizzlies topped Montana State Billings 4-0 last Thursday before drawing against Ohio State 2-2 on Sunday.

Against OSU, UM drew a record attendance of 1,973 fans to the game. UM jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Maysa Walters penalty kick, but Ohio State responded to make it 2-1 heading into halftime. Then in the 59th minute, Walters sent a corner kick into the box and an own goal tied it for the Grizzlies, where the game ultimately ended.

For her efforts last week, which included an assist against MSUB, Walters was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Against MSUB, Sydney Haustein, Eliza Bentler, Riley O'Brien and Abby Gearhart all scored for UM. The Grizzlies are 3-0-1 to start the season.

For volleyball, UM opened the season with the Ellesyn Invitational at Dahlberg Arena.

UM went 0-3 at the tournament to begin the year but played a strong slate of teams, including a pair of ranked opponents in No. 5 Pitt and No. 17 BYU.

UM opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. They followed that up with a 3-0 loss to Pitt and a 3-1 loss to BYU.

Pitt coming into Missoula ranked at No. 5 is the highest ranked opponent to ever play in Missoula.

Up next

It's a full slate of athletics this week for Montana.

Soccer hits the road to Spokane, Washington, and will play against Utah Tech on Thursday and against Oklahoma on Sunday.

Volleyball heads to Buffalo, New York for another tournament and there they will play Binghamton on Thursday, Buffalo on Friday and DePaul on Saturday.

Football opens the season at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday at noon against Butler.

Men's and women's cross country also begins their season as they will head to Bozeman and compete in the MSU Bobcat Twilight meet to start the season.