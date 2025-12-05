Argentina and Messi to open World Cup against Algeria, US starts against Paraguay

Argentina and Lionel Messi will play Algeria to open its World Cup title defense as part of a group that also includes Austria.

The United States was drawn Friday to start against Paraguay at Inglewood, California, on June 12, a day after Mexico hosts the opener against South Africa. The U.S. reached the semifinals at the inaugural World Cup in 1930 and has gotten as far as the quarterfinals only one other time, in 2002.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney selected the balls of their own countries from bowls during a ceremony at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The show was almost as long as a soccer match, with the actual draw for the expanded 48-nation tournament starting in the 87th minute.

On a wintry day with snow falling, soccer officials and celebrities filled the hall, 189 days before the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament.

There were long lines outside the complex even at 7 a.m. as workers and media filed through with Secret Service agents securing the area.

Earlier in the ceremony, FIFA awarded its first peace prize to Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

RELATED STORY | FIFA gives President Donald Trump a peace prize in a departure from its traditional focus on sport

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gave Trump a large gold-colored trophy and a gold-colored medal hanging from a blue ribbon, which Trump hung around his neck. Standing next to Trump, Infantino lavished praise.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said.

A red carpet was laid outside the arts center, taken over this year by Trump and his supporters. Retired stars Tom Brady of the NFL, Shaquille O'Neal of the NBA and Wayne Gretzky of the NHL along with three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge were to assist in a ceremony run by former England captain Rio Ferdinand.

All 11 of the highest-ranked teams were in the draw, with No. 12 Italy among 22 nations competing in playoffs for the final six berths to be decided March 31.

All games from the quarterfinals on will be in the U.S., which is using 11 NFL stadiums. Sites for most games and kickoff times are to be announced Saturday.