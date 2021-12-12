Alabama's Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's Bryce Young won the Heisman Memorial Trophy Saturday night.

"I've always been ruled out and counted out," Young said in his acceptance speech. "People, a lot of times, have told me that that I wasn't going to be able to make it, and for me, it's always been about, you know, not really proving them wrong, but proving to myself what I can accomplish."

The University of Alabama quarterback led the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship (SEC) and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Young, a sophomore, has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He's also run for three touchdowns.

Young beat out Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

He is the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, but the fourth person from the school to win the award. Last year, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the Heisman winner.