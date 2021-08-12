Special Olympics Montana recognizes its "Family of the Year"

GREAT FALLS — It’s been a year in the making but the 2020 Special Olympics Family of the Year Award has finally made its way to the McDougall family.

They couldn’t officially receive the award until this week due to Covid, but they have officially been recognized for the impact they’ve made in their community up in Shelby.

Jenifer McDougall helps run the Shelby Life SOMT team and has served in several roles over the years including volunteer and coach; her daughter Krystal helps with a team in Havre. Krystal’s brother William is an athlete in Special Olympic and they do bocce together.

They were able to form an even stronger bond over the last year and they can’t do it without each other. “My brother is my inspiration,” Crystal said. “Without him or Special Olympics, I don’t know what I’d do.”

Although they now have an actual plaque to take home, they continue the hard work they’ve been doing and hope to continue impacting their community through Special Olympics.

Krystal is preparing to go to school to be a special education teacher but still plans to be involved with Special Olympics as much as she can.

“We’re still coming up with fundraiser ideas…but this means a lot and it’s great to see how happy the athletes always are. I love seeing that,” Krystal added.

It truly is a family award as they have the whole family involved with Special Olympics, even their eight-month-old baby boy: “He’ll be a volunteer. That will be his job when he’s older,” the family said together.