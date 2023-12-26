Sober up this holiday season with the 'New Year's Resolution' mocktail

Whether you're partaking in "Dry January" or just wanting to lessen your alcohol intake, mocktails can be a fun, tasty way to still enjoy a mixed beverage.

Scripps News went behind the bar at The James Room in Atlanta to learn some recipes, including the aptly named "New Year's Resolution."

You'll need:

- 1.5 ounces Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit

- 0.5 ounce fresh lemon juice

- 0.75 ounce lychee puree

- 0.75 ounce Torani Almond (Orgeat) Syrup

- 1 ounce ginger beer

Put the first four ingredients in a mixer and serve on the rocks or as a martini. Top the rest of your glass off with ginger beer, and feel free to add an edible orchid as a garnish.

SEE MORE: Celebrate the holidays with 'The Designated Driver' mocktail

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com