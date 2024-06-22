Former press secretaries give insight on how Biden, Trump should prep for debate

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, moderator Joe St. George talks with the former Press Secretary for Romney for America Ryan Williams and the former Press Secretary for Hillary Clinton Philippe Reines about what either candidate needs to do to prep for the first Presidential debate. Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt gives us his take on what the Biden campaign needs to focus on for the rest of the year and Joe takes a closer look at the importance of local news. White House Correspondent Serena Marshall travels to North Carolina to speak with a group of undecided voters about this year’s presidential contest and how they might vote come November. All this while our partners at Politico join the show with two local Scripps Reporters for our Inside the Race Panel.