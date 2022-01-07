Showdown and Benefis are teaming up to give away free helmets

GREAT FALLS — Showdown Montana ski area announced Wednesday that its annual helmet giveaway will be on Saturday, January 8.

The 450 helmets will be available on a first come, first serve basis, courtesy of Benefis Foundation donors.

Spearheaded by Taylor Forsyth, members of the Benefis Emergency Department Trauma Injury Prevention Program will be at the ski area to hand out the helmets.

Showdown said in a Facebook post : "The helmet giveaway is for children and adults. If our helmet fits your head, you can take it home! You MUST be present to pick up a helmet. Team members will be available to help with fittings."

"You just want to protect your noggin, protect your head. It's the most important thing and every little bit helps,” said Avery Patrick of Showdown. "We weren't able to do it last year with COVID but we're back this year. It's always just been an amazing day. There are a couple of random sizes left at the end of the day, but typically almost all of the helmets are gone.”

Helmets will be handed out from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Showdown is located near Neihart about 60 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website.