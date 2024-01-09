SEC X account 'compromised,' posted false Bitcoin ETF news

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was “compromised” Tuesday.

The @SECGov account shared false information through a post, now deleted, at around 4 p.m. ET, stating that the agency had granted "approval for Bitcoin ETFs for listing on all registered national securities exchanges" and that the "approved Bitcoin ETFs will be subject to ongoing surveillance and compliance measures to ensure continued investor protection."

The post also included an attached graphic with an supposed quote from SEC Chair Gary Gensler, saying, “Today’s approval enhances market transparency and provides investors with efficient access to digital asset investments within a regulated framework."

In just 18 minutes, the post had over 35,000 likes and over 26,000 retweets.

Shortly after the post, Gensler took to X to explain that the account had been hacked.

“The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products,” his post read.

While there is currently no further information available on what actually transpired or how this occurred, Scripps News has reached out to the SEC for further comment.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com