Search continues for missing woman in Hungry Horse area

GREAT FALLS — The search continues for Emily Rea in and around Hungry Horse Reservoir. Rea was last seen on July 16, 2024.

Rea was reported missing when she didn't return after going to Hungry Horse Reservoir to go paddle-boarding alone.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, her black 2011 Honda CRV was found on July 17 at the Riverside boating area.

Her paddle-board was found on July 18 about 2.3 miles away near Flossy Creek.

The search has been underway for several days, with the use of the following resources:

-Detectives

-Search and Rescue Teams

-Two Bear Air Assets

-UAS Assets

-Ground Search Units

-K9 Teams

-Boat Teams

-Sonar Equipment

Rea is 33 years old, about 5'5" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Among the agencies participating in the search are North Valley Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue, US Forest Service officers, and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Rea is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at tips@flathead.mt.gov.