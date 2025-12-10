Instagram says new feature gives you more control over your algorithm for reels

Instagram said it is giving users more control over their algorithm — with the help of artificial intelligence.

The new feature launched on Wednesday is simply called "Your Algorithm," and is available in the "reels" tab of the social media platform. That's where users will find heart-shaped icons with lines in the top right corner.

Tap the icon to open "Your Algorithm," where users can view what topics the app has noted that they are interested in and adjust what they want to see more or less of, according to Instagram.

Users can also share their algorithm summaries on their stories, showing their followers what interests they have.

The summaries are created using AI, according to Instagram.

The new feature will roll out globally soon, the company said.

