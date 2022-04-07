Rosters announced for 2022 Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series

The Midland Roundtable has released Montana's rosters for the 2022 Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series.

The series kicks off Friday, June 17 in Sheridan, Wyo. and wraps up June 18 in Lockwood. The girls games are set for 5:30 with the boys to follow at 7:30.

The Montana girls teams swept Wyoming last year and improved their overall record in the series to 35-13. The Montana boys also swept Wyoming, running their record to 63-27 in the series. Montana has won 18 consecutive games in the series.

The girls team features 10 girls, all of which are playing collegiate basketball and will be led by Rocky Mountain College head coach Wes Keller, the reigning NAIA coach of the year.

Bailee Sayler and Keke Davis will represent Class AA runner-up Missoula Hellgate, while future MSUB hooper Kaitlin Grossman of Billings West and RMC commit Brenna Linse of Billings Senior round out the Class AA players.

2022 Gatorade player of the year Mya Hansen of runner-up Billings Central and Sadie Filius of state champion Havre represent Class A, while Taya Trottier of Harlem is the lone Class B representative.

Melstone's Draya Wacker, Box Elder's Kyla Momberg and Roy-Winifred's Madeline Heggem represent Class C. Heggem's Outlaws topped Momberg's Bears for the Class C title.

The boys roster is headlined by Gatorade player of the year Brayden Koch of State AA champion Helena Capital. He's joined by Jackson Basye and Ty Huse of runner-up Bozeman, Payton Sanders of Billings Skyview, Ta'Veus Randle of Belgrade and Caden Batemen of Missoula Big Sky as Class AA representatives.

Two-time State B champion Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Grass leads the Class B selections, and he's joined by University of Montana commit Rhett Reynolds of Shelby and Owen Long of State B champion Three Forks.

Froid-Medicine Lake, the Class C runner-up, sends Javonne Nesbit as the lone Class C player on the roster.

Steve Keller will once again lead the boys team, which hasn't lost since Keller took over in 2012.

Full rosters are below:

Boys

Jackson Basye, Bozeman

Ty Huse, Bozeman

Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview

Brayden Koch, Helena Capital

Ta'Veus Randle, Belgrade

Caden Batemen, Missoula Big Sky

Rhett Reynolds, Shelby

Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass

Owen Long, Three Forks

Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Medicine Lake

Girls

Bailee Sayler, Missoula Hellgate

Keke Davis, Missoula Helgate

Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West

Brenna Linse, Billings Senior

Mya Hansen, Billings Central

Sadie Filius, Havre

Taya Trottier, Harlem

Draya Wacker, Melstone

Kyla Momberg, Box Elder

Madeline Heggem, Roy-Winifred

