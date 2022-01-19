Rosters announced for 2022 6-Man All-Star Game

The rosters for the 26th annual Montana 6-Man All-Star Game have been announced. The game will be played in Custer on Friday, June 3.

RED TEAM

Braedan Romo, Bainville

Ian Moline, Geraldine-Highwood

Kyle Lawson, Hot Springs

Jack McAllister, Hot Springs

Cade Hanson, Sunburst

Spencer Lehnerz, Power-Dutton-Brady

Kellan Doheny, Power-Dutton-Brady

John Baringer, Power-Dutton-Brady

Tyler Ellsworth, Power-Dutton-Brady

Jacob Feldmann, Power-Dutton-Brady

Gavin Sealey, Power-Dutton-Brady

Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert

Brett Mullin, Richey-Lambert

Rhett Patnode, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap

Carter Derks, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap

Alex Novark, White Sulphur Springs

Sam Davis, White Sulphur Springs

Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs

Head coach: Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton-Brady

Assistant coaches: Travis Novark, White Sulphur Springs; Brock Miller, Richey-Lambert; Jim Lawson, Hot Springs

BLUE TEAM

Chance Goltz, Bridger

Baylor Pospisil, Bridger

Rod Zentner, Bridger

Jacob Pollari, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett

Brent Stentoft, Froid-Medicine Lake

Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Medicine Lake

Connor Huft, Froid-Medicine Lake

Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Medicine Lake

Walker Colvin, Jordan

Rhett Wolery, North Star

Cade VanVleet, Noxon

Anthony DeMars, Roy-Winifred

Cooper Hofer, Savage

Caesn Erickson, Savage

Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley

Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley

Eyan Becker, Valley Christian

Asher Beaudin, Valley Christian

Head coach: Michael Reiter, Froid-Medicine Lake

Assistant coaches: Mitch Ward, Shields Valley; Jim Goltz, Bridger; Matt Neumann, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Grass Range-Winnett