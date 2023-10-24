Report: Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows granted immunity

Mark Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff to then President Donald Trump, has reportedly been granted immunity in Special Counsel Jack Smith's federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

As first reported by ABC News, Meadows reportedly spoke with prosecutors three times this year, including once before a federal grand jury, where he was granted immunity for his testimony under oath. Scripps News has not yet independently verified this reporting.

Anonymous sources told ABC News that Meadows testified he told Trump that allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election were baseless.

Investigators reportedly questioned Meadows heavily on election-related discussions held with Trump during the final months of his presidency. Investigators reportedly asked whether Meadows believed assertions he made in a book published shortly after Trump left office.

Meadows reportedly told investigators he saw no evidence of election fraud in the 2020 race, and that he agreed with a government assessment that it was the most secure presidential election in history.

"Obviously we didn't win," Meadows reportedly told prosecutors.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is heading the federal investigation into alleged attempts by Donald Trump and allies to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In August, Trump was indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding that certified the election, corrupt obstruction and impediment of the certification of the electoral vote and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted.

