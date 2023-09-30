Read full document: House GOP releases proposed 45-day spending plan

It was quite literally a race against time for lawmakers in Washington as an ominous government shutdown loomed ahead of a midnight deadline on Saturday.

Lawmakers met behind closed doors in the early morning hours on Saturday to use every available bit of time to try and agree to a plan to fund the U.S. government.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pivoted from what seemed to be a never-ending holding pattern in negotiations, to focus on a proposed 45-day temporary spending bill that lawmakers hoped would be a step towards avoiding a shutdown of U.S. government services.

It was still unclear how lawmakers would move forward after the House reconvened just before noon on Saturday to debate the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2024.

Read the full proposal here:

