Rainy weather could put a damper on your Memorial Day weekend plans

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, but will it feel like it? According to forecasts, not so much.

A large part of the country is expecting rain in the next few days.

The National Weather Service satellitereveals a weather system spinning off the southeastern coast in the Atlantic – targeting Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina, and Virginia – that is going to cause rain across large swaths of the beaches that people normally flock to during the holiday.

SEE MORE: Over 40 million Americans expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

"The system is likely to produce gusty winds and dangerous surf and rip current conditions along portions of the southeastern United States late this week and into the weekend. Heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Carolinas and Virginia," warned the National Hurricane Center. "Hazardous marine conditions are also expected over the coastal and offshore waters where gale and storm warnings are in effect."

SEE MORE: Air travel faces a test Memorial Day weekend

The system is also showing rain from Texas all the way up to Montana, with some severe weather warnings starting Friday.

The severe weather warnings start from the Texas-Mexico border stretching all the way to Oklahoma and then up in the Rocky Mountains. That area is expected to see some hail and possibly tornadoes Friday.

Over the next few days, these areas mentioned are expected to see the exact same forecast, with rainy days Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

However, the rest of the country, such as the Northeast, the Great Lakes, the Midwest, and the Southwest, will have sunny days all weekend.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com