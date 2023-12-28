Quench your thirst for a tropical vacation with the 'La Piña' mocktail

Even if you're not partaking in "Dry January," there might be somebody you're around who is.

So whether you're hosting or just trying to reduce your alcohol intake too, The James Room in Atlanta has a mocktail for that.

Here's what you'll need to make "La Piña:"

- 1.5 ounces Lyre's White Cane Non Alcoholic Spirit

- 1 ounce pineapple juice

- 0.5 ounce fresh lemon juice

- 0.5 ounce real coconut puree

- 0.5 ounce peach puree syrup

- 1 ounce Sprite

Blend the first five ingredients together in a mixer and serve on the rocks, maybe even in a tiki glass for the full effect. Top off with the Sprite and garnish with dehydrated or fresh lemon or orange slices.

