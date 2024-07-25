Quality Life Concepts opens new laundromat in Conrad

CONRAD — The town of Conrad is about to get a little cleaner thanks to Quality Life Concepts, a non-profit that has been helping people with developmental disabilities for decades.

Since 1977, QLC has provided specialized services and support to individuals and families with developmental needs.

QLC serves Region II of Montana, comprising nine counties, including Pondera, where that spirit of service continued Wednesday with the grand opening of the organization’s laundromat in Conrad.

The idea was the brainchild of Quality Life Concepts Community & Family Service Director Lynn Morley. Her vision? A public laundromat for a town without one and providing a purpose for the organization’s clients in Conrad.

“So Lynn saw this as an opportunity for not only for our clients to get back to work after having closed our second hand store, but for also have the opportunity to provide a service for Conrad's that was really needed,” said Doug McElroy, QLC Grant Specialist

MTN News

The result is QLC Suds & Duds, featuring four brand-new, coinless operated stackable washer and dryer units as well as an oversized washer and dryer.

The facility will be open 24 hours so people can use a key fob after hours.

Laundromat manager Rebecca Bennett says people can use their own debit cards on the machines or purchase a pre-paid debit card. Customers can also scan a QR code and download an app.

While it serves a community need, for the nearly one dozen QLC Conrad-area clients who might not be able to otherwise hold down a job, it's more than just a business.

“They learn skills, everything from the actual skills of the job itself, as well as some soft skills interacting with people,” said McElroy. “Sometimes that's one of the hardest things to do, is interacting with others. So, this gives them an opportunity to do that.”

“These clients oftentimes are the hidden people in communities because they're not out doing things,” said Carol Shipley, chair for QLC’s board of directors. “I think this is a place that the people of Conrad can realize they have this facility and this service to people who come to our community and who live here. It's because of people with disabilities who will manage, who will help maintain and clean and provide services here. It’s a win-win.”

The organization’s long-term goals include expanding the building to add more machines and a wash dry fold service.

The new laundromat is located in the Quality Life Concepts building in Conrad at 3 South Minnesota Street.