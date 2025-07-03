HELENA — On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Christopher Martinez was arrested and detained by agents from Homeland Security Investigations and Customs & Border Patrol in Helena. Homeland Security Investigations is a division of U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

MADELYN HEATH REPORTS - WATCH:

Officials provide clarification on ICE arrest of a Helena man

The Helena Police Department has provided MTN with some clarification on the events that led to his arrest.

HPD officials told MTN they were assisting U.S. Marshals in an investigation into a separate person, Anderson DeJesus Bastidas Linares.

During the investigation, law enforcement saw Martinez, who they believed matched the suspect's description. HPD pulled over Martinez because his license plate was expired.

While writing a citation for traffic offenses, HPD was alerted that federal agents would be arresting Martinez and detaining him.

HPD said they chose not to issue the citation to Martinez since he was being detained by federal authorities and would likely not be able to appear on the citation.

There was also confusion regarding a post made by Sheriff Leo Dutton on social media claiming the arrest and gathering at the courthouse was propaganda.

Dutton talked with MTN to clear the air and explained he was not notified of the incident until after the fact.

“My job is to look out for public safety so that was my impetus of why I got on there and said do not go there this is false,” Dutton says. “From what I was told, there was no one at the courthouse and there never was, ever. What I learned two and a half hours later is yes, we did have someone that ICE detained and brought to our facility. We never booked them in and we just held them while they waited on paperwork and picked him up.”

Martinez is a citizen of Mexico, but has been living in Helena for around three years with his wife Maria Pacheco, who is a U.S. citizen, and their children.

"It’s heartbreaking. Christopher is a hard worker and he... I would say he does it all,” those are the words of Christopher Martinez’ wife, Maria Pacheco.

Martinez and his family have called Helena home for the past three years, all the while knowing that Martinez is a citizen of Mexico and is residing here illegally.

“My husband did comment like four days ago before this happened that you know I am scared, like I am scared to even go out, I am scared to even go to work," said Pacheco.

Pacheco told MTN they have rarely been leaving their house for fear of him being taken.

Pacheco was able to speak with Martinez over the phone briefly on Wednesday morning. His whereabouts are still unknown at this time

"He was still detained, he has not left Montana that he knows of, “Pacheco said.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Martinez not to be removed from Montana by federal officers while his case is being considered in the United States District Court for the District of Montana.

Judge Dana L. Christensen issued the order and set a hearing for July 10, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Missoula.

Martinez and Pacheco have four children ranging from one to ten years old. Pacheco stays home with their children and says telling her kids their father is not coming home, has been the hardest part.

She recalls a conversation she had with her six-year-old, "But like why did they take dad? What is going to happen and I told them I do not know exactly what is going to happen, but I know they might take him back to Mexico."